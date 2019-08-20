Patcraft’s Walk Forward collection enhances entry spaces

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has launched its newest modular collection, Walk Forward. An entrance flooring solution that offers scrubber capabilities to capture soil and reduce slips and falls for entry spaces, Walk Forward features modern, abstract patterning to create scale and movement across the floor. The 24 x 24-inch tiles are available in four colorways and are designed to seamlessly coordinate with other Patcraft soft and hard surface flooring products for maximum design flexibility.

“With Walk Forward we explored the need for sophisticated patterns and modern visuals within entrance flooring products and how these designs work with other flooring throughout a space,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design, Patcraft. “This collection is designed to enhance entry spaces while also meeting the durability and performance preferences of end-users.”

Available in both loop and tip shear constructions, Walk Forward features four patterns that range in scale to create dimension and increased texture. Constructed with Eco Solution Q Nylon and EcoWorx backing, Walk Forward is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. Products are backed with limited lifetime warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.