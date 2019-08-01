NTCA Five-Star Summer Meeting offered education, connections

Montreal, Canada—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recently hosted its 2019 NTCA Five-Star Contractor Annual Summer Meeting, here. The objective of this year’s meeting, hosted by Schluter Systems, was not only to provide valuable education, but also to help the attendees form connections so they would feel comfortable reaching out to one another when advice or support is needed.

“The NTCA Five-Star Contractor group is grateful to Schluter Systems for their support in this endeavor,” said Amber Fox, NTCA Five Star program director. “They helped us create a unique experience to connect and to refine and grow our businesses together.”

The NTCA Five-Star Contractor designation recognizes NTCA members who have demonstrated integrity, professionalism and craftmanship, and has a proven track record of success in tile and stone installation and business management.

“One of the great benefits of being an NTCA Five-Star Contractor is the custom educational opportunities that come from generous supporters,” said Fox. “This meeting creates multiple opportunities for NTCA Five-Star contractor members to come together and work on their business through speakers and from each other.”

Keynote speaker Mike Moore opened the event with a session on how to approach the task of attracting, developing and retaining inspired, motivated employees. Moore’s process will help the NTCA Five-Star Contractors separate themselves from their competitors by creating an organizational culture that delivers a higher quality of work and customer experience. Moore is the author of Build Trustas well as a leadership, sales and peak-performance coach.

While at the meeting, attendees had two opportunities to attend sessions that focused on addressing current challenges. The first consisted of small peer groups that tackled specific obstacles. Attendees benefitted from insights and solutions offered by their group members. The second session was structured as an in-depth roundtable discussion that covered topics attendees had pre-selected via a poll that was distributed before the meeting. The four topics chosen were:

Growing and improving your labor force Customer and employee engagement/communication Vendor relationships Profitability

“This year’s attendees returned home with new plans and strategies designed to help them start, manage and successfully finish their jobs, and reinforced connections that will offer them support they need to help their business to continue to be prosperous,” Fox said.

For more information, visit tile-assn.com/page/FiveStar