Nicole Granath joins Novalis Innovative Flooring

Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring recently named Nicole Granath as sustainability manager for its global operations. Granath will be responsible for defining and guiding the implementation of Novalis’ sustainability strategy. She will report to John Wu, CEO.

Granath will work across all of the company’s facilities and product lines to further Novalis’ commitment to producing flooring to the highest environmental standards. A lifelong environmentalist, Granath served as an advisory board fellow for the Trust for Public Land Connecticut and contributed to the successful campaign to conserve the 963-acre Preserve in Connecticut. As co-leader of the Responsible Investment at Harvard initiative, she advocated the Harvard University endowment for the incorporation of environmental considerations into its investment decisions. She has also served on the Harvard University Advisory Committee on Shareholder Responsibility.

Granath joins Novalis from 19 Capital Management, a technology-focused long-short equity investment fund, where she was responsible for research and operations. She graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies and has studied at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and Xiamen University in China. Granath is fluent in Chinese and will be based out of the Shanghai office.