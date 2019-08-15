Natural Stone Pavilion to debut at StonExpo/Marmomac at TISE 2020

Dallas—Attendees at StonExpo/Marmomac at The International Surface Event (TISE) in January 2020 will notice more natural stone on display than ever before. A new Natural Stone Pavilion will debut prominently in the middle of the show floor. The pavilion is strategically positioned near the Natural Stone Institute and the Natural Stone Council booths and adjacent to the Marmomac International Pavilion, which will also include several natural stone suppliers.

“As the producer for The International Surface Event: Surfaces | StonExpo/ Marmomac | TileExpo, Informa is excited to support this new drive for natural stone at StonExpo,” said Amie (Gilmore) Gonzalez, event director. “While the show has always presented stones of all arrays internationally from more than seven countries, this unique drive to support the Natural Stone Institute’s Use Natural Stone Campaign and support the Natural Stone Industry as a whole is a great venture. We are excited to see such strong attention and interest in the new Natural Stone Pavilion for 2020.”

Several new, as well as returning natural stone companies have already reserved space in the Natural Stone Pavilion for 2020 including Coldspring, Elberton Granite Association, Grassi Pietre, Green Mountain Soapstone, Indiana Limestone Institute, Northern Stone Supply, Polycor, Vermont Verde and VM Kaldorf.

“StonExpo is already known as a great venue for tooling and equipment,” said Jim Hieb, CEO, Natural Stone Institute. “We encourage our members to be among the first to exhibit in this new Natural Stone Pavilion. I look forward to watching the visibility of genuine natural stone products increase during the next two years—and beyond.”

Attendees will experience natural stone in varying setups by exhibiting companies ranging from large booth displays to turnkey informational kiosks. Stone producers and suppliers interested in exhibiting should contact the event team quickly as space is filling up fast.

For those suppliers who are unable to secure a booth for the 2020 show, you are encouraged to attend the show to take part in Natural Stone Institute events during the event, learn about the TISE attendees and meet on-site with show organizers to pre-select booth space for the 2021 show.

For more information, contact the event team at 972.536.6356 or email kerry.cree@informa.com