NAFCD welcomes experts to 2019 Annual Convention

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) will host recognized subject matter experts to the 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention, Nov. 12-14 in New Orleans.

The following established speakers will provide attendees a solid understanding of the latest leadership, economic, marketing, sales and technological trends.

Walter Bond: For nearly two decades, Bond has been a premiere expert on peak performance as the CEO of Walter Bond Worldwide. Bond will discuss how to enhance teamwork for the greater good of the organization.

Scott Klososky: Founding partner of Future Point of View, Klososky specializes in helping leaders see the world in new ways through his speaking, consulting and books. Klososky's presentation will help attendees prepare for the digital transformation.

Mike Marks: Marks has 30 years of experience providing business advisory services to wholesaler-distributors and manufacturers that sell through them. Marks, who is currently managing partner at Indian River Consulting, will share a unique B2B model of how branding actually works in this industry.

Kathryne Newton Ph.D.: Newton is a professor at Purdue University as well as an accomplished speaker, consultant and author. Newton's presentation will focus on the difficult decisions managers must make when analyzing employee productivity.

Mac Fulfer: Founder of Amazing Face Reading, Fulfer is a popular speaker who gives presentations on face reading in business. Fulfer will show attendees how to use face reading as an advantage in face-to-face interactions.

“We are thrilled to welcome some of the best names in training and consulting to this year's convention,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. “Each session will provide attendees with the trends, tools and knowledge they need to evolve their business.”

For more information, visit: distributorconvention.org. Attendees can save up to $200 when they register by Sept. 13.