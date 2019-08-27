Mohawk Industries joins NWFA Responsible Procurement Program

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries, a major full-line supplier of floor coverings and a leading supplier of wood flooring in the United States, has joined the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Responsible Procurement Program (RPP).

The RPP is a joint initiative between leading environmental groups and industry manufacturers committed to producing and promoting wood floors that come only from environmentally and socially responsible sources, improving forest sustainability for future generations. The program is unique from all other forest certification programs in that it encompasses all the manufacturer’s raw materials.

“NWFA is pleased to welcome Mohawk Industries to the Responsible Procurement Program,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO, NWFA. “With the addition of Mohawk, RPP participating manufacturers now account for more than 27% of all wood flooring consumed in the United States.”

Participating manufacturer members of the NWFA RPP now include American OEM, Anderson Tuftex, Mohawk, Mannington, Mullican, Shaw and Sheoga.

“American hardwoods have a great story to tell,” said Adam Ward, senior product director of laminate and wood at Mohawk Industries. “U.S. forests are sustainable and low risk, and the RPP provides a clear way to communicate that to the consumer.”

For more information, visit nwfa.org/manufacturing or email John Forbes.