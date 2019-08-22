Mohawk cushions fight against breast cancer

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk expands its fight against breast cancer with its continuing support of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk. This year, Mohawk is not only donating more than 5,000 SmartCushion pads to comfort walkers and crew members, but it is alsoteaming up with retail partners in each city to host a celebratory lunch to mark the halfway point—the completion of 30 miles, which is a huge feat for the walkers.

“The spirit, positivity and hope of the 3-Day really touch the hearts of those of us at Mohawk,” said Michel Vermette, Mohawk’s president of residential carpet. “As a company, we believe in utilizing our resources and products to contribute to the local communities where we work. We believe that together we can give the thousands of people who are diagnosed with breast cancer each year a fighting chance to have a better life. That’s why we are proud and eager to provide any support we can—from products that ‘cushion the fight’ to donations that fund valuable research.”

This is the fourth year Mohawk has provided soft, durable and eco-friendly SmartCushionfor the three-day, 60-mile walk in all seven participating locations: Michigan, Twin Cities in Minnesota, New England, Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas/Ft. Worth and San Diego. Cushions are placed under sleeping bags at night and will be available, along with sun shelters, for seating at lunchtime, including the halfway celebrations.

Additionally, Mohawk will donate bright pink carpet for “Mohawk Mile,” a path leading walkers to the finish line each day. Commercial brand Mohawk Group will also be supplying pink and gray carpet tile rugs created using its Pop Icon and Taped Off styles for the hospitality areas at each 3-Day camp.

“At this year’s events, our goal is to provide an elevated brand experience and spread awareness of Mohawk’s commitment to Komen,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “As our lunch signage says, ‘More Celebratory Moments are Made on Mohawk,’ and we are excited to celebrate with these dedicated walkers. From the opening ceremony to the halfway point to crossing the finish line to camp, we want the walkers to know that Mohawk is along for the journey.”

One of Mohawk’s behind-the-scenes roles at the 3-Day events is cleaning up the used SmartCushion pads. SmartCushion from each 3-Day is recycled into new padding through ReCover, Mohawk’s recycling program. Since its inception in 2006, ReCover has diverted more than 100 million pounds of carpet and cushion from landfills. In 2018, Mohawk recycled 33,320

pounds of cushion from 3-Day events.

Mohawk was named a 2017 “Rising Star” partner by Susan G. Komen because each year since 2001 it has strengthened its commitment to Komen’s mission by expanding its programs and exploring new ways to engage with the organization. The company’s fundraising programs, Mohawk Flooring’s Decorate for the Cure and Mohawk Group and Durkan’s Specify for a Cure, have donated more than $5.5 million to date to Susan G. Komen, serving millions in more than 30 countries.

For more information, visit mohawkflooring.com.