Mercier taps Troy Silveira

Montmagny, Quebec—Mercier Wood Flooring has named Troy Silveira its new Southeast regional sales manager, U.S. He most recently served as an account executive with CMH, a division of Haines. Prior to that, he was territory manager for Mastercraft Flooring Distributors in Florida and Georgia.

“Troy comes with an extensive background in wood flooring,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, U.S. “The whole Mercier team is pleased to welcome Troy on board.”

Mercier, founded in 1980, is a pioneer in factory-finished wood floors. Through its state-of-the-art plant in Drummondville, the company produces more than 12 million square feet of high-quality, GreenGuard-certified wood flooring and offers more than 12 species and 118 colors.