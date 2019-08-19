Mercier establishes new distribution partner for Southeast market

Montmagny, Quebec, Canada— JJ Haines is now the exclusive supplier of Mercier Wood Flooring's residential and commercial product lines in North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. JJ Haines is replacing Compass Flooring, Mercier's previous supplier.

This news aligns with the distribution partnership established with Haines at the start of 2019. “This is a major opportunity for Mercier and JJ Haines to expand into the Southeastern market,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, USA, Mercier. “We are delighted with this news and the partnership with Haines since the beginning of the year.”