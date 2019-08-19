Laticrete kicks off 2019 ‘Work Hard. Play Hard.’ sweepstakes

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has launched a prize promotion for its U.S. and Canadian customers (excluding Quebec) to celebrate the performance of its SpectraLock product line. Now through the end of December, verified tile and stone installation contractors may enter to win monthly prize drawings, including kayak, tailgating and camping packages. The grand prize, a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport, will be awarded in January 2020 to one lucky winner at an off-site event in Las Vegas during The International Surface Event to conclude the “Work Hard. Play Hard.” sweepstakes.

“Just as much as Laticrete values formulating products that make a lasting impact on the jobsite, the company values giving back to the customers who have helped drive our growth for the last six decades,” said Ryan Blair, senior product manager – grouts and sealant, Laticrete. “Built durably to accommodate virtually every type of installation, SpectraLock is the top contractor-preferred epoxy grout line in the world.”

Prize schedule:

July - Yeti Prize Package

August - Weber Grill

September - Kayak Adventure Package

October - Cabela’s Gift Card

November - Tailgating Package

December - Ultimate Camping Package

January - 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport

For entry and official rules with complete eligibility, prize descriptions, odds disclosure and other details, visit: spectralock.com.