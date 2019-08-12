Karndean introduces newest Product Selector

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has released a new edition of the Product Selector, an in-depth specification resource designed for architects, interior designers and flooring contractors. This comprehensive guide allows quick and easy access to the company’s entire product portfolio, comprising more than 250 visuals, along with environmental and technical information.

New text codes within the book make requesting technical data, install instructions and samples a near instantaneous process. What's more, the incorporation of pattern guides for gluedown, loose lay and rigid core products takes the guesswork out of layout possibilities.

“At Karndean Designflooring, we strive to make it as convenient as possible to specify our products,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president of commercial sales. “Now, with a simple text message, architects and designers can get the information they need to make an informed decision within seconds.”

Familiar features of the Product Selector include full-page, color-matched images of every product, at-a- glance pages to view the product portfolio in color order, environmental credentials and technical data sheets. Readers can easily distinguish gluedown and floating products with the book’s new flip feature. “Karndean Designflooring is renowned for original product designs that capture all the most beautiful details of the natural materials that inspired them,” Goodwin said. “The Product Selector showcases the detail and color range of each visual for designers and captures technical and environmental information for specifiers and contractors.”

To obtain a copy of the Product Selector, contact your local Karndean Commercial business manager or the Karndean Designflooring customer service team at 888.266.4343.