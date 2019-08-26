Karndean Designflooring among Pittsburgh’s ‘Top Workplaces’

E xport, Pa.—The U.S. corporate headquarters of Karndean Designflooring has been named one of Pittsburgh’s Top 100 Workplaces for the 8th consecutive year by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The annual Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of company culture, including alignment, execution and connection as well as benefits, pay and flexibility.

“Empowered employees are the heart of Karndean Designflooring,” said Bill Anderson, CEO. “Although we’ve grown considerably over the years, our corporate culture reflects the feel of the small, family-owned company we started as in Pittsburgh more than 20 years ago.”

Karndean Designflooring currently employs 90 full-time employees at its U.S. headquarters, located in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa., and 170 full-time employees nationwide. The headquarters houses a public flooring showroom, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, with additional distribution centers and showrooms in Fort Worth, Texas and Las Vegas.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO, Energage. “Our research shows that organizations who earn the award attract better talent, experience lower employee turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

To view a list of available job openings at Karndean Designflooring, visit: karndean.com/en/floors/about-us/careers.