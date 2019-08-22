Johan Magnusson appointed president, CEO of Kährs Group

The board of Kährs Holding AB, Kährs Group, has appointed Johan Magnusson as new group CEO. Magnusson brings years of experience in a range of pan-European and global companies and was most recently managing director at Owens Corning as well as senior vice president of Paroc Technical Insulation. Magnusson replaces Christer Persson and will start his appointment on Sept. 1, 2019.

“We are very happy to welcome Johan Magnusson to Kährs and are excited about him taking the company toward continued growth in the future and further development,” said Anders Wassberg, chairman of the board of Kährs. “With a proven track record of leading and growing businesses in our sector, he has the capabilities required to drive exceptional business performance by creating strategic clarity, driving commercialization and customer focus, while ensuring disciplined execution.”

Magnusson eager to joing the team. “Kährs is a market leader with brands known for both tradition and a strong product and market offering,” Magnusson said. “I am delighted to join Kährs as CEO and contribute with my experience to grow and strengthen the company further. The business is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and I am confident that we have the team and resources to gain a greater foothold in our core European markets and beyond. I look forward to working with the Kährs team as we take the company to the next stage of development.”