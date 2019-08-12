HFUSA opens call for Domotex USA 2020 speakers

Chicago—Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the organizer of Domotex USA , has announced a call for speakers, inviting the flooring industry to propose the best speakers for Domotex USA 2020’s education sessions. The 2020 show will take place Feb. 5-7 in Atlanta.

“We encourage the floor covering industry to help us ensure we have full representation of presenters with real-world experience who can provide hands-on perspectives to our attendees so they can immediately improve and grow their businesses,” said Donna Busse, show director, Domotex USA. “Domotex USA 2020 provides a platform for industry leaders to share their expertise and to help others in the industry succeed.”

HFUSA will select industry thought leaders and innovators to spotlight the way flooring innovations are changing and improving. The Domotex USA 2020 education sessions provide exhibitors and attendees four education tracks: Flooring Retailer, Builder/Contractor/Remodeler, Interior Designer and Flooring Installer. Each track offers the latest business-building topics and opportunities to earn continuing education units.

“Domotex USA 2020 is expanding its educational opportunities this year,” said Paul Friederichsen, education director, Domotex USA. “We believe this offers a solid value and compelling reason for everyone, especially retail sales associates, to attend.”

The Flooring Retailer track will focus on the following topics:

For the owner/manager: Improving profitability, better estimating, finding and retaining qualified flooring installers, expanding and networking to increase business, handling claims and understanding forensics

For the retail sales associate: Improving flooring category knowledge, meeting customer expectations, what’s hot and what’s not, closing the sale and creating repeat customers

For the marketer: Creating a stronger store brand, better performing advertising and promotions, effective merchandising, managing and improving online reviews, building a database

For the digital communicator: Improving website design and SEO, developing social media campaigns, planning digital advertising strategy, creating video content and more

The Builder/Contractor/Remodeler Track topics include finding and retaining qualified flooring installers, knowing the best flooring-type for the job, growing your flooring business, setting customer expectations, maximizing profitability and avoiding costly mistakes.

The Interior Designer Track will focus on understanding the latest trends in floor fashion and performance, specifying the right flooring for your client’s needs and partnering with retailers and contractors.

The Flooring Installer Track will focus on finding the best installation practices by flooring category, seeing the latest tools and techniques in action, what you should know about wall installations, when to repair and when to replace.

Speaker submissions will be accepted through Sept. 6 at domotexusa.com/call-for-presentations/. Speakers will be notified on or before Sept. 30.

Visit Domotex USA 2020 for more information.