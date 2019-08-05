Garden State Tile opens new location

Wall, N.J.—Garden State Tile has officially opened its 15th location at 425 Huger Street, Columbia, S.C. The expansive 3,000-square-foot showroom and 10,000-square-foot warehouse in downtown Columbia brings Garden State Tile’s renowned design services and product selection to architects, designers, builders, contractors and homeowners in Richland County.

“We’re very proud to have the opportunity to grow the Garden State Tile brand and become part of the Columbia community,” said Stephen Fischer, president, Garden State Tile. “Our commitment to quality products and service will be a huge asset to local homeowners and trade professionals. We could not be more excited to finally open the doors to our newest location.”

The state-of-the-art showroom features multiple vignettes with installed porcelain, natural stone and cement tile in various sizes and layouts for project inspiration. The space, created with architects and designers in mind, has both a design room and a conference room as well as work tables, a color wall with 130 sample chips, 48 slider panels to showcase the extensive product offerings and much more.

Garden State Tile’s Columbia showroom is open to the public. For more information, visit: gstile.com/location/colombia-south-carolina/.