FCICA to support local veterans organization

FCICA and the Successors (members 40 years old and younger) invite industry members to support a local Atlanta charity: the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO).

Established in 2008, VEO’s mission is to provide housing, supportive services, job training and placement to veterans on their journey to an empowered life. Since its founding, VEO has served more than 2,000 homeless veterans. The organization is working to create a more humane world where poverty is alleviated for veterans, communities are supportive of the needs of veterans and all veterans can develop their full potential.

With the assistance of The Packaged Good—which provides a fun, inspirational environment where kids and community groups can decorate and personalize care packages and create craft projects for people in need—FCICA and the Successors will be putting together care packages with toiletry items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoos, conditioners, lotions and soap at FCICA’s mid-year meeting, Oct. 15-17. Additionally, 10% of all raffle ticket sales will be donated.

For more information, visit: fcica.com