Durkan launches PDI carpet tile program for hospitality

Calhoun, Ga.—Durkan has launched an all-new PDI (precision dye injection) carpet tile program featuring the innovative technology that initially debuted with broadloom for hospitality interiors. Durkan’s state-of-the-art PDI for carpet tile combines the best of both worlds: high-resolution pattern design in 12 colors to allow customization and the added wear-and-maintenance advantages of modular flooring. PDI tile allows designers to create enduring pattern combinations with easy-to-install formats, all while increasing longevity through replacement of selected individual damaged tiles instead of the entire floor.

“From product development to manufacturing, our team worked closely to curate this innovative, customer-centered carpet tile program through thoughtful selection of its yarn types, designs, sizing, textures and backings,” said Seth Brewer, director of product management for Durkan. “Our PDI tile program is modeled around a simple ordering process, quick delivery, the lowest upfront costs and the lowest cost of ownership to generate the most beautiful, high-performing flooring in the industry for our valued hospitality customers.”

Synthesis, Durkan’s patented breakthrough in carpet technology, brings the innovative PDI styles to life. The proprietary process layers pattern and texture to provide unprecedented 3D image quality and clarity. Never before has this combination of patterning and textural effect been achieved in hospitality flooring. The result is a unique layering effect that brings tremendous depth and richness to carpet design.

Running line PDI tile bases include Shaka (20-ounce), Beach Breaker (36-ounce) and Second Wave (36-ounce). All three options are available with only a five-week lead time and a low minimum order quantity of 133 square yards. Custom bases also include any of Durkan’s current broadloom Synthesis bases (which can be converted into tile) such as Ripple, Stria and Downstream. Custom bases are available with a 10-week lead time and 1,500-square-yard minimum order.

All styles within the program are manufactured using ColorStrand nylon fiber, which features unsurpassed colorfastness to light, atmospheric contaminants and harsh cleaning agents, delivering both lasting beauty and value. All PDI tiles come standard on EcoFlex NXT AIR backing, which features an attached cushion that offers substantial sound reduction and enhanced comfort underfoot. Having the low minimum, being a customizable product and coming standard with attached cushion give Durkan’s PDI tiles a significant industry advantage.

“The PDI tile program further empowers our customers to truly imagine the possibilities in flooring design when they create with Durkan,” added Brewer.

Along with the new PDI carpet tile program, Durkan also recently launched Transpositions, a collection inspired by mathematical concepts. This versatile and dynamic carpet tile collection transforms any hospitality space into an interchangeable design landscape and provides one-of-a-kind experiences for hospitality guests.

Visit durkan.com to learn more about the PDI carpet tile program.