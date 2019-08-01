David Sheehan rejoins Mannington Mills

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has announced that David Sheehan has rejoined the company as vice president of strategic development. In this new role, Sheehan will be working with executive leadership, developing various strategic corporate initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Dave back to Mannington,” said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO, Mannington Mills. “With his industry experience and deep belief in Mannington’s values, he will be a great asset to our company.”

Sheehan has extensive experience in the flooring industry. He worked for Mannington from 2003-2017, initially joining the company as director of laminate and resilient. Sheehan was then promoted to vice president, resilient business, where he led the way for Mannington’s entry into LVT with the launch of the Adura product line. In 2013, he transferred to Mannington’s commercial group where he served as vice president of commercial hard surface. Prior to rejoining Mannington, Sheehan was with Mohawk.

“I’m delighted to be back with the Campbell family, Russell [Grizzle], Zack [Zehner, president, Mannington residential] and the whole team,” he told FCNews. “It’s just a special and unique culture that aligns very well with my skill set and the way I like to operate business. It’s awesome to be back.”

Sheehan’s role in returning to Mannington is vastly different than the responsibilities he had during his first go-round with the company. Previously his focus was primarily on the product side of the business; now, the emphasis will be on overarching strategic corporate initiatives on both the residential and commercial sides of the business. “It’s an interesting new role,” he explained. “I’ll be looking at things the company might want to do from an investment standpoint, as well as how we need to be strategically positioned in the marketplace.”

Sheehan will remain in the Greater Atlanta area for the foreseeable future, but he also expects to spend a fair amount of time shuttling back and forth to Mannington’s corporate headquarters in Salem, N.J.