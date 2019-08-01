David Sheehan joins Mannington Mills in new strategic position

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has announced that David Sheehan has rejoined the company as vice president of strategic development. In this new role, Sheehan will be working with executive leadership, developing various strategic corporate initiatives.

Sheehan has extensive experience in the flooring industry. He worked for Mannington from 2003-2017, initially joining the company as director of laminate and resilient. Sheehan was then promoted to vice president, resilient business, where he led the way for Mannington’s entry into LVT with the launch of the Adura product line. In 2013, he transferred to Mannington’s commercial group where he served as vice president of commercial hard surface. Prior to rejoining Mannington, Sheehan was with Mohawk.

“We are excited to welcome Dave back to Mannington,” said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO, Mannington Mills. “With his industry experience and deep belief in Mannington’s values, he will be a great asset to our company.”