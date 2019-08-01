CFL Flooring promotes Kramer

CFL Flooring North America has elevated Steve Kramer, formerly East Coast sales manager, to the position of director of sales, distribution.

Barron Frith, president of CFL North America, said Kramer’s proven dedication and results have provided a strong platform for CFL’s customers to continue their significant and future growth. “In addition to successfully managing some of CFL’s largest distribution customers, Steve has played a key role in ensuring successful launches of FirmFit SPC, Novocore Premium WPC, AtroGuard water-resistant laminate and our latest, exciting new product collection—Tenacity.”

Kramer, who has more than 20 years of floor covering manufacturing experience, is up to the challenge. “I’m excited to continue my career with the talented team at CFL Flooring,” he said. “With the combination of having the most innovative products in the industry and our strong wholesale distribution network, we are very well positioned to continue our incredibly strong growth.”