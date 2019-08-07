Call for entries: 18th Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Design

Miami—The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER) announced the call for entry for the annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. Sponsored by Endesa, Weber-Saint Gobain, the Port Authority of Valencia and CESCE, the Tile of Spain Awards are intended to promote the use of Spanish ceramic tiles in architecture and interior design projects worldwide.

For its 18thedition, the panel of judges is made up of internationally acclaimed professionals working in the sector. Jacob van Rijs, founder of MVRDV and architect, will chair the panel of judges joined by architects and designers Inês Lobo, David Lorente, Eugeni Bach, Tomoko Sakamoto and Ramon Monfort.

The Tile of Spain Awards have a prize fund of $45,511 shared between three categories. The two main categories, Architecture and Interior Design, each have cash prizes of $19,838. The Final Degree Project award has a cash prize of $5,834. The panel of judges is also entitled to give two special mentions in each category.

Entries are being accepted now through Oct. 24. For contest rules and the entry form, visit: tileofspainawards.com.