Belknap White Broup launches commercial design ‘look-book’

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) has created a multi-page publication specifically for architects and designers who specify products for commercial projects.

Much more than just a collection of flooring images, the new BWG Look-Book offers a comprehensive gallery of different products assembled to inspire and educate. “Our manufacturing partners continue to capture the latest in designs, and introduce their new products to the marketplace every season," said Jane Twombly, BWG's director of specifications. "The 2019 Commercial Look-Book brings them all together in one place for both our A & D customers and prospects. It features the latest tile, hardwood, VCT, LVT and even rubber tile collections.”

The 2019 Look-Book is free and can be downloaded here.