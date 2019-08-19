AHF Products revitalizes HomerWood brand

Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products is restructuring the HomerWood brand to focus fully on its popular, sawn-face Simplicity line. The brand will be offering its custom signature hardwood flooring exclusively for the luxury home and commercial markets, effective Sept. 14.

“At HomerWood, our mission is to provide upscale and highly sellable products that delight the consumer and allow our dealer partners to enjoy attractive margins at good volumes,” said Steve Staikos, general sales manager, AHF Products. “In other words, to hit the sweet spot of the luxury hardwood market. As we continue to reposition the brand and product line to one of approachable elegance, we are curating the line to create room for the future. As an added benefit, our HomerWood products remain 100% duty and tariff free.”

HomerWood launched the Simplicity collection in 2018. Appalachian hickory and white oak are meticulously crafted into quality hardwood floors with trending matte color choices with distinct visual styles. Proudly made in the USA, the Simplicity collection features wide widths and long lengths, as well as a superior matte finish, UV-cured urethane with aluminum oxide.

Handcrafted, premium HomerWood floors such as Amish Soft Scraped and Amish Hand-Scraped, Smoked Specialties and Wire Brushed, can be custom-ordered at a minimum quantity of 1,500 square feet to service customers in the luxury home market and to meet the specifications of any commercial project. The remaining HomerWood solid and engineered collections will be discontinued. Merchandising support for the Simplicity collection will continue to be available, and Premium hardwood flooring displays in the marketplace can be retained for custom order requests.