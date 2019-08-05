AHF Products doubles Cambodian manufacturing capabilities

Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products has completed the expansion of its Cambodian engineered wood flooring manufacturing capabilities to offset the impact of tariffs and duties on imports from China. This expansion includes sliced and sawn-face visuals.

“Our team stands ready to work with customers to provide the best flooring solutions from our own U.S. plants and our Cambodian facility, all of which are tariff and duty-free,” said Brian Carson, CEO and president, AHF Products.“Although increased prices due to the tariff are unavoidable for certain flooring purchases from China, we are committed to helping our channel partners find opportunities to mitigate the impact.”

With the LM Flooring acquisition, AHF Products added a Cambodian manufacturing plant and immediately doubled the manufacturing volume from 12,000 to 24,000 square feet. “Our new additional Cambodian capacity allows us to expand sliced and sawn face product offerings with our customers,” said Mike Bell, Chief Operating Officer. “We will be further growing the footprint of this plant in 2020 to the tune of 50 thousand square feet of total capacity.”

Considering the current challenges associated with tariffs and duties, AHF Products offers a significant degree of certainty to serving customers with its strong domestic manufacturing capabilities and scale. This includes greater product control, faster lead time, lower transportation costs, predictable prices and a Made-in-the-USA story. “Our domestic facilities provide best-in-class service, designs, quality and performance to our customers,” said Carson.

With six manufacturing operations across the United States, AHF Products proudly manufactures 100% of its solid hardwood flooring in the USA, along with a large offering of engineered hardwood flooring. AHF Products’ manufacturing legacy in the United States goes all the way back to 1884 under the Bruce Brand. Its additional flooring brands include Hartco, LM Flooring, Robbins, HomerWood and Capella.