WFCA, Podium partner to redefine customer interaction

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has entered a new business partnership with Podium, a leading customer interaction management company, according to Freida Staten, vice president, marketing and communications, WFCA.

Podium is used by over 35,000 businesses worldwide and is redefining the way customers interact with local businesses. Through its interaction management platform, businesses can message leads and customers, get reviews and feedback and communicate easily with their teams. Podium was named as one of Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups in 2018 and Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2019. This platform allows retailers the opportunity to turn online prospects into offline buyers by not only standing out where they're searching, but also by providing a convenient way to get in touch—no matter where they're looking.

"Podium is a great interaction management platform that redefines a relationship between local businesses and their customers," said Deb DeGraaf, co-owner, DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich. "Podium makes it easy to manage all your customer messages—Google, Facebook and inbound texts—from one location. You can also generate more and manage all your Google and Facebook reviews and other sites to quickly reply to reviews and report on locations. Podium gives you a quick and simple way to reach out to your customers before and after the sale. Text messaging to our customers makes the process easier for both them and our team."

Podium's interaction management solutions manage internal and external communications using messaging to make every touchpoint with leads and customers efficient, responsive and convenient. They have broken these solutions into three categories: lead interaction, customer interaction and team interaction.

"Podium brings a new platform for us to communicate with our clients and team by text," said Dean Howell, owner, Moda Floors and Interiors, Atlanta. "We have used this tool to allow existing and new clients to communicate with us 24/7. Examples include requests for information, appointment confirmation and review requests. We are also using Podium to communicate with our installers. We could not be happier with this new and exciting communication tool."

For more information, visit wfca.org/page/podium, email Kaye Whitener, WFCA’s national manager of member relations, or call 615.972.7541.