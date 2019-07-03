Welspun expands into flooring products with Välinge technology

Viken, Sweden—Indian conglomerate Welspun has signed a license agreement with Välinge Innovation for the use of locking technologies 5G, 5G-i and 2G as well as Liteback core technology.

“Välinge is very pleased to welcome Welspun Flooring as a new licensee and we are also looking forward to when Welspun will introduce our new lightweight technology, Liteback, soon on the market,” said Ulf Molén, director sales & marketing, Välinge Innovation.

Welspun Flooring, the Welspun Group's newest brainchild,will produce SPC flooring using the Välinge locking systems 2G and 5G, thereby enabling fast and easy installation of its flooring products. Apart from launching the click flooring technology, Welspun is also planning as a next step to provide a 20% lighter product with the patented Liteback core technology from Välinge.

“The click flooring installation is easier, less time consuming and avoids the hassles associated with conventional tile-laying process,” said Mukesh Savlani, president and CEO, Welspun Flooring. “It is seamless and no grouting is required. The product has applications in both commercial and residential buildings and the tenants can even remove them while shifting to another location.”

The first range of products from Welspun with Välinge technology is scheduled to be launched during the third quarter of 2019.