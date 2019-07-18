Torlys invests to expand sales force in U.S., commercial channels

Toronto, Canada—Torlys has added three new senior sales positions to its roster in order to support continued growth across the North American market. Brian Duke will take on the role of business development manager in the United States. Craig Street has joined Torlys as sales director, property management, and will be focused on both Canadian and U.S. markets. In addition, Jason Walker is the new regional sales director for Ontario, Canada, along with taking the lead for Canadian national accounts.

“We are thrilled with these new investments as we expand our business throughout North America,” said Derek Brooks , senior vice president, sales. “Industry wide, while certain channels are seeing double digit sales erosion, Torlys is doubling down to invest in the right people and products. We are committed to delivering the best innovation and service to our partners in all channels of this exciting industry.”

Duke is a well-known flooring expert throughout the industry, with over 20 years of experience working with manufacturers, distributors and key dealers throughout North America. He will bring valuable knowledge and support to continue Torlys growth south of the border.

Street will lead the growth of the property management channel with the support of Andrew Davis, business development manager, and alongside local sales teams. He is a veteran in the flooring industry, bringing nearly four decades of experience from multiple national and international manufacturers and distributors.

Walker comes full circle and returns to Torlys after having expanded his breadth of knowledge of the flooring industry over the past 15 years. His fresh perspective and extensive flooring knowledge will contribute to Torlys continued success.