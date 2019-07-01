TDG Dealer Portal offers new Custom Rug Quote System

Dalton—The Dixie Group has launched a new Custom Rug Quote System available through the TDG Dealer Portal. The manufacturer developed the TDG Dealer Portal website in January 2019, which gave Dixie Group customers access to several valuable tools.

With the launch of the new Custom Rug Quote System, a dealer will have the ability to walk through three easy steps and create a quote based on style/color, rug size, backing and other accessories. The dealer can choose from finishing options, backing options, along with custom cut Safe-Step rug pad made to specifically fit their rug. This functionality is available for all three of The Dixie Group’s residential brands Fabrica, Masland and Dixie Home.

The Custom Rug Quote System is the latest enhancement to the TDG Dealer Portal that will enable its accounts to conduct business with The Dixie Group on a new, easier level.

Dealers can register by visiting portal.dixiegroup.com/and clicking on the “Register Now” button. By registering, dealers will gain access to all pertinent business information.