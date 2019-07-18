Tarkett supports Boys & Girls Club community project

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett provided key donations to support the development of the All-Star Digital Arts Suite at Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland’s East Tech Teen Center, which launched recently. Tarkett donated over 4,000 square feet of product including: 3,025 square feet of iD Inspiration LVT, 1,125 linear ft of wall base and 300 square feet of Color Essence VET.

“Tarkett is committed to giving back to the communities in which we live and work,” said Jeff Fenwick, president and CEO, Tarkett North America. “We’re proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland in their development of the Digital Arts Suite—a space that will truly make a difference for students at East Tech High School, helping them to develop their skills and pursue their dreams.”

The intent of the Digital Arts Studio is to provide students with the opportunity to learn about musical performance, music production and the music industry, opening the door to career opportunities for young people in the city of Cleveland. The goal is to prepare kids for what’s next—whether that is college, a career or being job ready when they graduate from high school.

This project fully renovated the digital arts suite at the Boys & Girls Club location in East Technical High School, installing a Notes for Notes sound recording studio with brand-new equipment, a collaborative workspace stocked with Mac desktop computers, and a vibrant lounge area. The site, which will be utilized by students at East Technical High School and members of local Boys & Girls Clubs, will be instrumental in helping retention rates both at the high school and at the local Boys & Girls Club. Notes for Notes designs, equips and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs, offering youth the opportunity to explore, create and record music for free.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland (BGCC) provides safe, fun places for kids after school at 13 locations, including the East Tech Teen Center. Each day, nearly 1,000 kids come to a Club, where they find academic help, caring adult mentors and opportunities in athletics, art, music and career readiness. BGCC is the local branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which also includes Clubs in Akron, Lorain County and Erie County.

The All-Star Legacy initiative was launched by Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians with a $5 million donation and includes several community enrichment projects that will impact thousands of people throughout Greater Cleveland. The All-Star Digital Arts Suite is one of five projects this initiative is supporting.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.