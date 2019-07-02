Tarkett launches new modular carpet

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has introduced Interleave modular carpet, a collaboration with Jhane Barnes. Interleave aims to provide a calming effect that resonates in many commercial environments, including corporate, healthcare and higher education spaces.

For the making of Interleave, designer Jhane Barnes began with a simple gradating stripe as a background pattern. She then transformed the same series of stripes into sine curves, introducing a biophilic element that the human brain instinctively recognizes. During the design process, Jhane initially began using sines of various shapes and sizes but found that using identical curves was more soothing.

Created with high-quality, solution-dyed Dynex SD Nylon yarn fiber, Interleave modular tiles provide permanent stain resistance with cationic properties inherent to the structure of the fiber. Available in 18 x 36-inch tiles, Interleave can be installed in a vertical ashlar or herringbone layout. The linear background and soft curves in the pattern’s foreground are reminiscent of raking patterns within a zen garden.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.