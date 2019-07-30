Tarkett launches Essentialist collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has introduced the Essentialist collection, a carefully curated selection of style and performance that embodies timeless, meaningful design. Essentialist collection comes in modular and LVT platforms and is ideal for a variety of healthcare and workplace environments.

Essentialism is the view that things have essences—the attribute, or set of attributes, that make an object or substance what it fundamentally is. Inspired by these principles, the Essentialist collection supports spaces that help end users savor moments of joy and restoration, bringing them closer to what really matters—experience, authenticity and community.

“Within the Essentialist collection, Tarkett was driven to discover and develop products that embody the true essence of what is meaningful to the human experience of today’s purposeful, connected, experiential spaces,” said Terry Mowers, vice president commercial design, Tarkett North America. “The result is a carefully curated selection of style and performance that is meant to welcome end users with a unique mix of texture, color, pattern and modularity.”

Essentialist has been designed for a tailored, yet cohesive experience, where multiple flooring materials connect for better outcomes for people and environmental enhancements. It is both comprehensive and streamlined to simplify both the design process and the therapeutic nature of the finished space.

The collection offers three patterns, each in a variety of coordinating colorways that provide soothing serenity. Savantis a balance of pure geometric and organic aesthetics. Saveur has a large-scale geometry that dissolves into its ground texture.Substance offers a simple, straightforward design that will serve as the ideal versatile canvas over a myriad of interior spaces without seams or other visual distractions.

The collection also includes three coordinating LVT designs called Hued, Interlocked and Parisian, which will soon be added to Tarkett’s collections Infinies, a customizable portfolio of digitally printed designs.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.