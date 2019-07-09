Tarkett launches consumer rebate program

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett is bringing back its SureSet consumer rebate for the rest of the 2019 calendar year. Under the program, consumers who install SureSet from now through December 2019 can qualify for a $250 rebate check.

Back by popular demand, the mail-in rebate program was first launched in fall 2018 to help celebrate the selection of SureSet luxury vinyl flooring as the official studio floor for the Pickler & Ben TV show. The weekday talk show is co-hosted by singer Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron, and welcomes some of America’s top celebrities and tastemakers to offer their tips on entertaining, cooking, home decorating and beauty.

Filmed on an expansive set, production called on Tarkett to provide flooring recommendations that were beautiful and functional. There were also other rooms involved in the makeover, including a prep kitchen.

“This was a tall order from the beginning,” said John Heckman, senior marketing manager – residential, Tarkett. “The floor not only had to look great, it had to provide flexible design options, and stand up to the daily abuse of spills and rolling loads like pianos and huge marble set pieces.”

Consumers interested in the mail-in rebate should visit tarkettna.com to download the rebate form from the main residential page and follow the instructions.