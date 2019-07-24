Tarkett expands digitally printed wall finishing borders

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has announced the expansion of its Masquerade collection of wall finishing borders. With eight new designs and seven new profiles, the brand has more than doubled its creative options within the series.

Masquerade designs are created using the latest high-definition digital printing technology, allowing a broader range of color, longer pattern repeats and crisp, realistic detail. A total of 18 visuals are now available within the standard running line. The number of available profiles has expanded as well, from two to nine. Options now include six wall bases (four of which are new), a new shoe molding and two new quarter rounds.

In addition to these standard visuals, Tarkett can also produce a fully customized finishing border for clients with more specific needs. Designers can choose from nine available profiles, and work with a Tarkett representative to submit a fabric swatch, material sample or digital image to be replicated onto the Masquerade material.

Masquerade wall finishing borders are made with sustainable rubber, a material that reduces the need to harvest lumber and easily conforms to the curves and irregular surfaces of nearly any wall. These borders are designed to drastically reduce installation and maintenance costs by:

Eliminating priming, painting and finishing

Resisting scratches, dents and stains

Not fading, splintering, chipping or absorbing liquids

Installing with regular cove base adhesive

“The Masquerade collection of wall finishing borders delivers beautifully realistic designs, which are made possible by Tarkett’s state-of-the-art digital printing technology,” said Sharon Gallagher, product manager for Tarkett North America. “This full palette of stunning visuals adds the perfect finishing touch to sophisticated interior designs, while supporting a client’s long-term objectives for simple care and maintenance.”

The Masquerade collection is an essential part of the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum, one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios of product solutions, including a variety of soft and resilient surfaces and the accessories that pull them all together. Tarkett’s full palette of colors, patterns and textures is coordinated to work together visually across platforms, ensuring designers are able to balance function, safety and longevity, while meeting budget, style and sustainability objectives.

The Masquerade collection is also phthalate-free, FloorScorecertified, made with 14% recycled material and 100% recyclable through Tarkett’s ReStartreclamation program.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com