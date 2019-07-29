Submissions for NeoCon’s 2020 conference program now open

Chicago—NeoCon is currently seeking submissions to its prestigious conference program for next year’s show, June 8-10, 2020. The official call for presentations application is available online and is due Sept. 30. The final program selections and notifications will be made in December 2019.

Encompassing more than 100 CEU seminars covering a range of educational tracks and categories, the NeoCon 2020 conference program offers attendees world-class expertise and insight into today’s most relevant topics. Selected speakers gain powerful visibility in the industry, contribute to the advancement of their profession and have the chance to shape the discourse at NeoCon and beyond.

Application guidelines and specifics can be found at neoconcfp.com and neocon.com.