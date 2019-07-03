Southeast Flooring Market wins big at the TSE awards gala

Atlanta—The Southeast Flooring Market, produced by Market Maker Events, was a two-time recipient of the Grand Awards, including the overall winner for Fastest-Growing Show and Fastest-Growing Annual Show in Exhibitors, presented at the Trade Show Executive (TSE) Fastest 50 Awards Gala June 19 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. Nine individual shows were honored from a field of 150 honorees, with Grand Awards in a dozen categories.

“We are honored that the Southeast Flooring Market received three nominations in all three growth categories and won two Grand Awards for the TSE Fastest 50 this year,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner for Market Maker Events. “The Atlanta market started it all and now we have grown to four regional markets. Since our regional market strategy aligns well with most manufacturers' and distributors' own sales strategies, the flooring industry has embraced our markets.”

The Flooring Markets (Atlanta, Dallas, Atlantic City and Biloxi) are the leading regional markets for the wholesale flooring industry. The expo floor features top flooring manufacturers and distributors showcasing their newest products, equipment, technology and techniques with hands-on demonstrations. Attendees consist of flooring retailers, interior designers, builders and architects.

