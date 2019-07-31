Shaw Industries focuses on environmental health, human experience

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has released its 2018 sustainability report. The report emphasizes the company’s efforts to “sustain[HUMAN]ability,” an endeavor to put people at the heart of its sustainability efforts—addressing planetary health and human experience at the same time.

“We’re committed to leading by example, by staying true to who we’ve always been: a company founded on putting people first,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw Industries. “A business built on integrity and powered by innovation.”

The report exemplifies how Shaw is responding to the evolving sustainability landscape through its ongoing initiatives and key accomplishments:

Continued its 20-year commitment to Cradle to Cradle principles providing a framework that focuses on material health and the ingredients that go into products—in addition to material reuse, renewable energy, water stewardship and social fairness. Almost 90% of the products Shaw makes are Cradle to Cradle certified

Reduced energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) impact, cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions in half from 2010 baseline

Achieved carbon neutrality in commercial carpet manufacturing operations globally

Began operating a Combined Heat & Power plant at its Columbia, S.C.-based fiber production facility, which reduces the plant’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 26,000 metric tonnes—an impact equal to removing almost 5,500 passenger vehicles from the road each year

Joined the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment as part of the momentous Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco

Incorporated the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into its more robust sustainable sourcing policy

Recycled almost 1 billion pounds of carpet since 2006

Recycled more than 24 billion bottles at Clear Path Recycling since 2009

Invested more than $1.5 billion in new and existing facilities in the U.S. over the past five years

Provided more than 1.3 million training hours for its associates

In conjunction with associates, donated more than $6.5 million to non-profit organizations

In 2018, Shaw engaged Framework, LLC, a sustainability consulting firm, to update its materiality assessment (first conducted in 2014) to ensure sustainability priorities and goals align with current market expectations. This process identified 10 high-priority (material) issues for Shaw stakeholders and leadership (in alphabetical order):

Climate change and GHGs

Customer satisfaction

Product end of life

Product environmental impact (manufacturing)

Product human impact (use)

Product innovation

Supply chain management

Sustainability marketing

Talent management

Transparency and product disclosures

“The definition of sustainability is broadening to include potential impacts on our human experiences, not only the importance of ingredients that go into products, but also the effects of sound, moisture and other design elements,” stated Susan Farris, vice president sustainability and corporate communications, Shaw Industries. “In addition to the important benchmarks of energy, water, waste and emissions that have been the core to the sustainability journey for decades, the human experience within the built environment is increasingly important to our diverse array of stakeholders. We perpetually take the next step forward, across every element of our sustainability strategy—beginning with the human element.”

Read or download Shaw’s 2018 Sustainability Report at: shawinc.com/2018sustainabilityreport