Shaw Industries awards 2019 graduates with Associate Dependent scholarships

Dalton—In honor of Shaw Industries’ (Shaw) commitment to creating a better future and supporting future workforce development, the company has introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship Program, a scholarship of $1,000 awarded to deserving students of associates at Shaw. Fifty-five students received the scholarship this year.

“Fostering educational opportunities for this next generation of leaders is of paramount importance for our company,” said Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving for Shaw Industries. “This scholarship was very competitive, and we are proud to support these students as they pursue the next steps in their academic careers.”

Current high school seniors set to graduate with a high school diploma in 2019 and enrolled in full-time classes at an accredited institution in summer or fall 2019 were eligible to apply. The anonymous scholarship review panel assessed applicants’ academic honors and essay submissions regarding how they plan to create a better future in their communities through continuing education.

The Associate Dependent Scholarship is a further example of Shaw’s commitment to future workforce development. From reading to robotics, the company partners with community and educational programs focused on STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) skills and career opportunities, through mentorship, coaching and skills training. The company sees these efforts to prepare the next generation for high-tech, modern manufacturing jobs as vital for future success.

