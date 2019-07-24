Roberts celebrates winners of 80th anniversary sweepstakes

Boca Raton, Fla.—Roberts Consolidated Industries has announced the winners of the Roberts 80th Anniversary Giveaway Sweepstakes, which ran through the end of 2018.

Don Lewis of Lewis Flooring in Hillsboro, Mo., was chosen as the grand-prize winner. He received a restored, one-of-a-kind antique 1938 Dodge Pickup Truck, which pays homage to the year Roberts was founded. Lewis submitted his winning entry form with a receipt for Roberts tools purchased at E.J. Welch.

On June 10, the Roberts team joined Lewis and his family at a luncheon held at E.J. Welch’s Earth City, Mo., location to celebrate. When asked about his new truck, Lewis said,“It’s still hard to believe that I won. I have a large group of family members that will enjoy the truck for many years to come.”

Roberts also acknowledged the 10 runner-up winners with care packages containing a Roberts limited edition 10-505 Pro Gel Knee Kicker (only 1,938 manufactured and etched with a unique number and 80th anniversary logo), a Roberts-branded jacket and a Roberts T-shirt.

Following are the runner-ups:

John Craft of ICR Sales & Service, New Brunswick, Canada Joe Huff of Keene Carpet, Honaker, Va. Dakota Deardutt of FTI Floor Installation Tech, Imperial, Mo. Gary O'Briant of O'Briant Flooring & Remolding, Dalton Robert Shamansky of Roberts Carpet, Clinton, Ohio Doug Gibbs of Touchdown Carpet & Floor, Marlboro, Mass. Ray Doell of Winkler Floor Fashions, Manitoba, Canada Frank Ollian of Ollian Floor Covering, Albany, Ore. William Boehm of Boehm's, Three Lakes, Wis. David Steven of Steven's Floor Service, Georgetown, Ky.

All winners were submitted to, and drawn by, an independent sweepstakes administrator.