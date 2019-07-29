Registration open for 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has opened registration for the 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention, taking place Nov. 12-14, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. This event unites the top distributors, suppliers and service providers from the flooring distribution channel to network, engage, learn and grow their businesses.

NAFCD is hosting recognized subject matter experts that will provide attendees a solid understanding of the latest leadership, economic, marketing, sales and technological trends, addressing topics such as:

Leadership and management training

Team building

Branding

Adapting to digital change

Personnel productivity

Negotiations

"Last year, we had record attendance at our Annual Convention," said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. "We're pleased to provide this annual opportunity for our members to connect with one another, explore new products, meet new business partners and set aside time for education designed to help them grow their businesses."

In addition to expanding their knowledge and exploring the exhibit hall, attendees will have ample time to grow their connections over the three days of the convention. What’s more, NAFCD will bring New Orleans flair and excitement to its networking events. From live music to the food, attendees can look forward to a unique experience that can only be achieved in the bayou.

New this year, attendees will receive the latest news and updates via Twitter, by following @DistributorConv. This is an exciting way for distributors and suppliers to connect before, during and after the event.

For more information, visit distributorconvention.org or call 312.321.6836.