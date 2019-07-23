Patcraft’s ‘Metal Collective’ inspired by Kintsugi practice

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has launched Metal Collective, its newest resilient tile collection featuring metallic accents inspired by the Kintsugi practice of repairing broken pottery using metallic ink. Through an embossed in register process, Patcraft’s design team created a concrete visual inspired by the Kintsugi philosophy, which treats breakage and repair as important details that serve as part of the design history and sustainability. Metal Collective has been delicately curated to reflect the patina of natural surfaces, answering a market-driven trend for realistic concrete visuals.

“Metal Collective was inspired by the idea that there is beauty in imperfection, which inspires a rich, natural aesthetic,” said Amanda Hopkins, designer for Patcraft. “The metallic accents are delicate but striking, creating a dynamic resilient tile that serves as compelling inspiration within the built environment.”

The two products within the collection, Oxidized and Molten, offer a fresh take on an industrial concrete visual, reinterpreting traditional product design to offer versatility with thoughtful, soft metallic accents. Oxidized features sweeping metallic details to delicately alter the effects of light within a space, creating subtle light reflections. Molten’s registered emboss reflects the texture of a natural surface, and the metallic inks highlight the crevices in the pattern.

“Metal Collective moves light across the floor through the use of metallic accents which ultimately create a warmer and stylized look,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design for Patcraft. “We’ve aimed to create a neutral tile format that can transform environments with delicate features.”

Available in 60cm x 60cm tiles, the collection’s 5mm product construction allows for installation alongside carpet without the need for transition strips and an ExoGuard finish provides enhanced scratch and stain resistance. Metal Collective yields long-term appearance retention and durability and is polish and buff optional for hassle-free maintenance. Products include 15-year limited commercial warranties.