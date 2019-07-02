Nydree to launch Woodura flooring products in America

Viken, Sweden—Välinge has announced that Nydree Flooring will launch flooring products using the patented Woodura surface technology on the North American market. The products will be manufactured in Sweden by Välinge Innovation and distributed by Nydree as the Maverick collection. Nydree’s Maverick collection will initially consist of seven oak-based UV-finished products.

“We chose to distribute a floor using Woodura technology because it fits perfectly into our brand focus of high performance,”said Jason Brubaker, vice president of sales and marketing, Nydree Flooring.“It also allows our client base to specify a Nydree branded product in spaces they have not been able to in the past, such as hotel guest rooms, condominiums, apartments and other areas where speed of installation, performance and a value-oriented price point are all important. The combination of real wood, high performance and budget pricing check all of the boxes for today’s market demand for natural materials.”

The Maverick collection featuring Woodura was launched in May 2019 and will be sold through Nydree sales representatives to the architecture and design community, but also to hotel owners, multi-family developers and commercial flooring contractors.

"We are very happy to have Nydree as our first distributor of flooring with Woodura technology," said Lennart Thålin, Region Manager North & South America of Välinge Innovation. "The product is a perfect fit in Nydree’s portfolio and proves that there is a great potential for a wide, single-tile plank and attractive price in the light commercial sector. We are expecting great success from the launch of Nydree's Maverick collection.”