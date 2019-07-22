New device created for commercial flooring industry

Clermont, Fla.—Brad Martin, owner of Absolute Floor Covering, Groveland, Fla., has created the Rolled Goods Manipulator (RGM), a device for the flooring industry that aims to reduce injuries, increase work production, create a happy work environment while increasing the bottom line.

RGM was created out of necessity when Martin recognized that it was unsafe for his employees to manually lift heavy rolls of sheet vinyl—some weighing over 500 lbs. Checking the Internet for a tool that could assist them, Martin was surprised to find that there was nothing in the market for sale to solve his problem. The next day the RGM was created.

The RGM is a device that attaches to a forklift and allows a person to move heavy rolled goods from a horizontal to a vertical position in seconds and visa-versa.

The RGM currently has two models. The original RGM can handle weights of up to 750lbs, while the RGM-HD has a capacity of lifting 900lbs. A third model is set to arrive by the end of the year.

Patented in February 2019 and brought to market in March, RGM has been gaining traction with sales all across the country. A PCT application was filed, which protects the patent all across the world as the RGM prepares to go international.

All sales currently go through Anchor Floor and Supply. Martin currently looking for sales outlets in the U.S. and for avenues to go worldwide.

Contact Martin at brad.martin@pws-fl.com or brad@afc-fl.com for more information.