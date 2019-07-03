Nature Home makes manufacturing investments in Cambodia

Hong Kong, China – Nature Home has acquired Paladin Lake, a manufacturer of craft engineered wood flooring. What’s more, it also recently broke ground on a 1,000,000 square foot rigid core flooring manufacturing campus. Both ventures are located in Cambodia to service the North American and international markets.

“In the past several months, we have worked diligently to expand our overseas production capacity,” said XueBin She, chairman and one of the founders Nature Home. “Through these investments in Cambodia, we are creating a manufacturing platform focused on the North American and international markets, while enhancing our in-house research and development capabilities.”

Nature Home acquired Paladin Lake to gain manufacturing capabilities and a workforce of skilled, experienced individuals. Paladin Lake produces a broad line of engineered flooring and is vertically integrated from plywood to finished product. The workforce capabilities align with increasing demand for cost-effective craft designs, such as wider-width planks, geometric designs, unique veneer treatments, new surface textures and craft colors through special techniques. Mixing these various design techniques makes it possible to customize products, following the creativity and aesthetics needs of the industrial partners.

For more information, visit nature-home.com.hk.