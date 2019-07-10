NAFCD releases transportation webinar series in partnership with NASSTRAC

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has announced the release of a new transportation webinar series called The Perfect Storm, in partnership with the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC)—the shippers association for transportation and logistics professionals who manage freight across all modes.

The webinar series is designed to help flooring distributors and manufacturers understand and protect their company's transportation interests, give practical advice on how to improve their supply chain, provide solutions to successfully navigate today's transportation issues, and provide ideas that can be applied to a transportation strategy.

"Rising transportation costs are continuously identified as a top challenge for our members," said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. "This series provides insights and potential solutions for managing the current dynamics impacting all shippers of freight."

The webinar is exclusively available to NAFCD members. For more information, visit nafcd.org or contact NAFCD headquarters at 312.321.6836.