Mohawk Group’s Nutopia honored with Architizer A+ award

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group’s award-winning Nutopia carpet plank collection has been honored in the annual Architizer A+ program with the Popular Choice award in the finishes: carpet category. The Architizer A+ Awards is the largest awards program focused on promoting and celebrating the year’s best architecture and products. Its mission is to nurture the appreciation of meaningful design in the world and champion its potential for a positive impact on everyday life.

“We are honored and thrilled to see how the Nutopia story continues to resonate with the commercial design community, sharing a completely different take on biophilia and nature-inspired motifs,” said Jackie Dettmar, Mohawk Group’s vice president of design and product development. “Biophilic design is truly part of every pattern in our life and is more than just the traditional notion of nature in forests and the countryside. Nutopia involved a new way of thinking about nature, taking inspiration from patterns in urban environments and city centers, and we are very satisfied with its reception in the marketplace.”

The process of natural weathering and the interaction between nature and manmade infrastructure provided the inspiration behind the 12 x 36-inch plank collection of four styles. Nutopia also met the stringent requirements for the International Living Future Institute’s Living Product Challenge. As part of that certification, Mohawk Group engaged in a unique “handprinting” partnership with Hampton University to offset the water used in Nutopia’s manufacturing, installing 152 low-flow showerheads to save approximately 4 million gallons annually.

Architizer A+ Popular Choice winners were selected by the online voting public after a 10-day campaign garnering over 400,000 votes across multiple categories and entries from more than 100 countries worldwide.

