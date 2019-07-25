Mohawk Group launches Expanding Influence collection

Mohawk Group believes in empowering architects and designers with the tools for commercial flooring that they need to achieve their vision. The Expanding Influence collection is a direct response to this commitment, giving the design community access to a varied selection of stylish, running line Definity broadloom and area rugs. All Definity on Demand offerings have been curated by segment experts specifically for workplace and retail interiors, now available through a seamless ordering process with a faster turnaround. Expanding Influence in-stock styles are available in four weeks or less, with custom styles ready in approximately 10 weeks.

“We continue to build on our successful running line program because we believe beautiful design doesn’t have to be sacrificed just because of increasingly tighter timelines,” said Mark Oliver, vice president of workplace and retail, Mohawk Group. “Expanding Influence also answers the movement towards increased hard surface specification in contract environments so we’re able to offer more opportunities for texture, high-end visuals, placemaking and even hospitality detailing in workplace and retail segments.”

With the recent launch of Expanding Influence, Mohawk has added its proprietary Definity technology to an existing program inclusive of thousands of styles and patterns already available for specification in contract interiors across multiple segments. All patterns come standard in 48-ounce, 15-foot broadloom rolls.

Definity’s precision-sculpted technology creates stunning hospitality-grade carpets and rugs for commercial interiors with incredible multilevel textures, enhanced definition, superior performance and unmatched sustainability. Through the Expanding Influence portfolio, Mohawk Group expands the customer’s palette of opportunity by leveraging the craftsmanship of Definity and running line product solutions to create beautiful corporate spaces in less time.

Expanding Influence in-stock styles include Connecting Neurons, Goonj Revival, Lakir Revival, Structure Revival, Transilient Shadow and Tremor. A selection of equally dynamic custom styles within the program are also available with a minimum order, including Cuneiform, Nimble Breeze and Right of Way.

For more information, visit MohawkGroup.com/Expanding-Influence