Marazzi introduces new wall tiles

Dallas—Marazzi has launched three new wall tile options into its best-selling Classentino Marble collection. The existing Classentino Marble collection offers the elegant, realistic look of marble in a porcelain floor tile format, providing style, durability and easy maintenance.

To heighten the design possibilities available to architects, designers and homeowners, Marazzi is now also offering the three most popular Classentino Marble floor colors in coordinating wall tile formats. These wall tiles—Palazzo White, Corinth Beige and Coliseum Gray—come in oversized 8 x 24-inch rectangles in three different textures—flat, raked or bold—for use in residential and commercial settings.

The raked texture creates a linear plaster look creating a modern, clean design. The bold texture captures a wainscot or paneling look for a more traditional feel. While the flat wall tile option adds a modern, clean, sleek feel to a room’s design. Marazzi also features a satin finish on these 3D structures, so when the light hits Classentino Marble’s textured wall tile it creates movement.

“Our new Classentino Marble wall tile joins its complementary floor tile in offering the most realistic natural marble visuals available in tile,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design, Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of Marazzi USA.“Utilizing Marazzi’s state-of-the-art digital printing process—Reveal Imaging technology—these products offer realistic color, detail and veining that is unique for a look that’s virtually indistinguishable from natural stone.”