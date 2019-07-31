MAPEI’s Jeff Johnson to serve on FCICA executive board

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—MAPEI Corporation has announced that Jeff Johnson, business manager for Floor Covering Installation Systems (FCIS), has been elected to serve as vice chairman of associates on the executive board of the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA). Elected by FCICA members in good standing, those on the FCICA executive board serve a three-year rotational term.

Johnson has been an active member of the FCICA for more than 20 years. In his role as MAPEI’s FCIS business manager, he has actively participated on the FCICA’s Education, Membership and Associates Committees, and has been a presenter at numerous conventions and mid-year events. Prior to accepting the nomination for vice chairman of associates, Johnson served on the FCICA board of directors for a year. In his new position on the executive board, he will preside over meetings, promote the benefits of active membership to his associates and represent the voice of the associate membership at the executive board level.

"It is exciting for me personally to be involved with the actual workings of the FCICA," Johnson said. "It is even more exciting because they have really sharpened their focus in serving the professional, commercial floor covering contractor. I am looking forward to my continued participation on the FCICA executive board and hope to be a strong voice for the associates, as well as a valued contributor to the future growth of the organization."