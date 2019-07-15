Laticrete improves, expands Hydro Ban Linear Drain line

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has launched a series of 77 Hydro Ban Linear Drain grates and troughs in a variety of sizes and finishes to accommodate virtually any shower installation. In addition to developing the products themselves, Laticrete improved the order and logistics process for its distributors by now offering the troughs and grates as separate purchases.

“Rolling out so many products at once was an incredible feat for Laticrete and the end result is a great benefit for our customers,” said Spencer Maheu, Laticrete director of product management. “Because of the ordering and logistics improvements, distributors will now also have an easier time storing and selling the grates and troughs, which streamlines their businesses. And, as for the products, we have every option available that anyone could ever need for a complete shower system that is not only high performing but also aesthetically pleasing.”

New and improved products include a standard linear drain trough with a v-bottom in stainless steel for use in commercial applications that require a higher strength flange; an improved oil rubbed bronze coating produced by a state-of-the-art electrochemical process to reduce chipping; and new linear drain grate designs—including offset oval, tile-in and wedge wire—that are available in a variety of finishes. All of the products can be used with Laticrete mortar beds and pre-sloped shower pans, and are compatible with the company’s full line of products for a complete shower, tile or stone installation.

The linear drain grates, which carry the Laticrete Lifetime System Warranty, will be available in 6-inch increments from 24 inches to 60 inches as well as a special 32 inch. What’s more, the grates and troughs are also available in custom sizes upon request.