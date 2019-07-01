Larry Press leaves Helmitin

After 15 years of service, Larry Press, director of flooring for Helmitin Adhesives, has announced he will no longer be actively employed by Helmitin due to health issues effective July 2019. Press is part of the third generation of his family to work in the flooring industry. He has been involved in all aspects of installation and retail sales, learning installation as a teen when his parents owned retail operations in Richmond Hill and Long Beach, N.Y.

In 1974, he and his parents opened another store in Bedford, Pa., where his brothers continue the family legacy. In 1986, Press was hired by Kentile Floors as director of consumer affairs and quality control. He also held similar positions at ParaChem and Helmitin.

His involvement and dedication to the industry resulted in being named within the first group of Floor Covering News' “People driving the Industry” as well as receiving ASTM’s highest award of recognition, the Award of Merit. Press was also given an FCICA Lifetime Honorary Membership for his contributions to the flooring industry.